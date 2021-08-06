Swansea sign former Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson on a free transfer
Swansea have announced the signing of Jamie Paterson on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old forward has signed a one-year deal with the Swans and could make his debut against Blackburn on the opening day of the season.
Paterson is Swansea’s fourth signing of the summer and can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.
He began his career at Walsall, scoring 16 goals in 102 appearances, and has had spells with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.
In 2016 he moved to Bristol City and made 157 appearances and scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Robins. The move is subject to international clearance.