Swansea sign former Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on three-year deal
13:35pm, Wed 01 Sep 2021
Swansea have announced the signing of former Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on a three-year contract.
The 25-year-old Frenchman becomes the Swans’ ninth summer signing, subject to international clearance and EFL approval.
He was released by the Hoops, for whom he made 146 appearances and scored 24 goals, a month ago.
Ntcham won three Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time with the Parkhead club, and has also had loan spells with Genoa and Marseille.