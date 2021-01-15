Swansea sign Huddersfield’s Ben Hamer
Swansea have signed Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer for an undisclosed fee.
The deal sees the 33-year-old move to the Liberty Stadium on an 18-month contract through to the summer of 2022.
Swansea head coach Steve Cooper told the club website: “Ben is a goalkeeper we did a lot of due diligence on in the summer.
“We showed a bit of interest but, at the time, it was best for him to stay at Huddersfield.
“But it has come up again, and it has been quite timely due to the situation we found ourselves in with Steven (Benda).
“So it’s a bit of fate really as it did not happen in the summer and it has reared its head again for now.”
German goalkeeper Benda, who has spent the season as number two to Freddie Woodman, underwent ankle surgery this week.
Chard-born Hamer will be available for Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship clash at Barnsley on Saturday, provided international clearance is received in time.
Hamer began his career at Reading and has also served Crawley, Brentford, Exeter, Charlton, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Derby.
He made 17 appearances for Huddersfield this season, taking his career total to over 350.