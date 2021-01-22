Swansea sign United States striker Jordan Morris on loan
Swansea have signed striker Jordan Morris on loan from Seattle Sounders for the remainder of the season.
Morris, 26, has played 39 times for the United States and will make the switch to the Sky Bet Championship club subject to international clearance.
The Swans will have the option to take Morris on a permanent deal at the conclusion of the campaign.
Morris, who has scored 10 times for the US, will bolster manager Steve Cooper’s attacking options after Viktor Gyokeres returned to Brighton earlier this month.
Cooper told the club’s website: “Jordan is a high-level player, an international who has played on the highest stage and been successful in MLS.
“He has big ambitions to play in Europe and he had a lot of offers, so to think that we have got him is a really good thing.”
Morris will not be available for Swansea’s FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but could make his debut against Brentford in the Championship next week.
Swansea are second in the Championship, seven points behind Norwich having played one fewer game than their promotion rivals.