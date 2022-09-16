16 September 2022

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi could return for Hull clash

16 September 2022

Swansea have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull on Saturday.

Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break.

Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze also plans to make changes after three straight defeats.

The Tigers have won only once in six games and Arvelazde said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke.

On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench.

Ryan Longman is pushing for a recall, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh expected to be missing again.

