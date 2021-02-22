Swansea’s Jordan Morris to miss rest of season with ‘cruel’ ACL injury
Swansea boss Steve Cooper described Jordan Morris’ season-ending injury as “very cruel” and offered the striker the club’s full support.
The 26-year-old United States international, who is on loan from MLS side Seattle Sounders, sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage during the heavy defeat at Huddersfield and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
“He’s had a bad injury unfortunately for him,” said Cooper. “It’s significant ligament damage, ACL. Everything we hoped it wasn’t, unfortunately it is.
“It’s the end of his season for us and a long road back to recovery, it’s very cruel.
“It’s a cruel injury anyway, but in the circumstances of him fulfilling an ambition and coming to Europe and being a part of what we’re trying to do here, it’s a really tough one for him and us to take.
“He has our support of course. I’m not quite sure of the next steps of his recovery, whether it’s here or back home in the US.”