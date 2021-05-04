Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker calls for action after suffering online racist abuse

Morgan Whittaker has become the latest footballer to call for action from social media companies after he suffered racial abuse following Swansea’s victory over Derby at the weekend.

The 20-year-old striker was targeted after scoring against his former club and is the fourth Swans player to be racially abused on social media since February.

The abuse came on the weekend when football clubs and other sporting bodies were boycotting social media because of a lack of action in combatting the issue.

Whittaker wrote on Twitter: “I am disappointed, but not surprised. I will always be proud of my skin colour, no matter what. Social Media has to do something to stop this kind of abuse from happening.”

Whittaker’s team-mates Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe have all suffered recent racial abuse online.

Swansea said in a statement on Monday evening: “Swansea City is saddened, angry and appalled by vile racist abuse received by Morgan Whittaker via social media following Saturday’s game against Derby County.

“The abuse in question has been reported to South Wales Police and the club is assisting them in their investigation.

“The fact that this has happened across a period where clubs, players and stakeholders have come together for a boycott of social media for this very reason again shows just how much work still needs to be done.

“Morgan is sadly the fourth Swansea City player to suffer such abhorrent and disgraceful abuse online since February – a damning indictment on the world we live in.

Morgan Whittaker (second right) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Derby (PA Wire)

“As a club, we will continue to strive for change, urging social media companies to take strong action and implement real change on their platforms that will enable its users to open their accounts and not have to worry about what they might find.

“Chief executive Julian Winter recently wrote to both Twitter and Facebook, the latter replying with examples of how they try to combat online abuse. But, with such vile incidents appearing on a daily basis, stronger action is clearly required.

“Morgan has the full and unwavering support of everyone at Swansea City, and our message remains clear. Enough is enough.”