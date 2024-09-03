Sweden sees itself as ‘leader’ over its rejection of VAR – Malmo chief executive

Sweden sees itself as a “leader” rather than in danger of being left behind over its rejection of VAR, the chief executive of reigning champions Malmo has said.

The country’s top flight, the Allsvenskan, is the only one of Europe’s top 30 ranked leagues not to use VAR as Sweden’s clubs oppose its introduction.

Wolves forced a vote on scrapping VAR at the Premier League’s annual general meeting in the summer, but the league’s other 19 clubs voted to keep it.

In Sweden we have prioritised the feelings and the explosion that you have inside stadiums when you score.

Niclas Carlnen, the chief executive of Malmo, is proud of the decision taken in Sweden.

Asked if proponents of VAR might see Sweden as risking being left behind, he replied: “Or we are a leader. We still have membership-owned clubs. The members make the decision.

“This is one of the great ways that you can show (the value of) membership at clubs, what difference they actually make for decisions and in effects – as you said, we are the only ones. You have authenticity in Swedish football.

“I can see the benefits (of not using VAR). When a goal is scored, you let the feelings go, you don’t have to wait for a decision at a later stage. Of course, that means you have to accept that the decision is not always right.

Carlnen said VAR could eventually arrive in Sweden – but only with major improvements.

“One of the main reasons that our members don’t like it is because of the delay of the decision. If you can take the delay away and become more accurate, then I think it’s a possibility,” he said.

The Premier League was accused of being “in denial” over VAR last month by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

An independent survey commissioned by the league found 77 per cent – almost four in five – of those questioned supported keeping VAR with improvements to the way it is used, in stark contrast to an FSA survey of almost 10,000 supporters from summer 2023.

That survey found almost two-thirds (63.3 per cent) wanted to scrap the use of the technology, and only one in 20 who had experienced VAR in stadiums rated their experience of it as good or very good.

At the time details of the league’s survey were relayed, executives within the league indicated they would be prepared to meet with the FSA to share its data and discuss the apparent discrepancies.

The league engages in regular, structured dialogue on a range of topics with the FSA.