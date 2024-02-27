27 February 2024

Swindon back to winning ways as Rushian Hepburn-Murphy downs Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
27 February 2024

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s double ended Swindon’s five-match winless run in a 3-1 victory over Tranmere.

Following an opening 20 minutes desperately low on quality, Sean McGurk added some. He got the ball in the box, sold the defender with a dummy and then fired a shot beyond Luke McGee.

Tranmere did not need long to respond as a block fell to Rob Apter on the edge of the area and he drilled an effort first time into the bottom corner.

Swindon took their lead back as Udoka Godwin-Malife threaded a pass through the defence from inside his own half and Hepburn-Murphy rounded the goalkeeper to tuck home.

Hepburn-Murphy really had the beating of his full-back and again raced beyond him to get on the end of a pass and flashed a shot narrowly beyond the far post.

The 25-year-old had his second after the break when he galloped beyond the defence and a fine ball through and tucked his shot away.

