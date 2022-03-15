Swindon boss Ben Garner says ‘referee has made a mistake’ over Louis Reed red

Swindon boss Ben Garner insisted the “referee has made a mistake” after Louis Reed was sent off late in the 2-1 victory over Sutton.

Harry McKirdy’s second-half winner clinched all three points before Reed’s stoppage-time dismissal for diving in the box.

Boss Garner said: “There’s contact. We’ve got a video, we’ve got photos. The referee has made a mistake.

“And I’m very hopeful that he’s decent enough and honest enough to admit that he made a mistake and rescind it because it would be extremely unfair on Louis Reed to miss two games when he hasn’t dived. He hasn’t cheated.”

Town went in front in the 14th minute when Josh Davison raced onto a long clearance, chipped keeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into the corner.

He should have made it two when McKirdy floated in a cross to the far post, but with the goal at his mercy the Charlton loanee fluffed his volley.

Injury-hit United, who could only name three outfield players on the bench, tore back into the game.

Sutton equalised in the 28th minute when Enzio Boldewijn floated a free-kick onto Joe Kizzi’s head for the defender’s fourth goal in five games.

Town went back ahead four minutes after the restart in fine fashion when Jonathan Williams raced onto Dion Conroy’s free-kick and found McKirdy to notch his 15th of the season.

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “I am proud of the players playing out of position and the shift they are putting in.

“I was pleased with the display for pretty much the larger part of the game.

“I’m just disappointed with the two goals we conceded. No matter how many players are unfit.

“I thought for the second half we were the team on top and probably could have taken one of those moments or chances that would have got a deserved point.”

United first went behind when keeper Nelson rashly ran out.

Gray said: “He’s a very experienced goalkeeper. He’s got many games under his belt, but he has not played football for a hell of a long time before Saturday.

“So it’s maybe just a little bit of roughness on his decision making there so that little error was probably a lack of games.”

But Town opposite number Garner was delighted with how Davison pounced on the error.

He said: “Firstly he had the composure to go past the goalkeeper and then the finish wasn’t an easy finish by any stretch.

“He’s been fantastic in recent weeks so really deserves that goal.

“And then great quality for the second, a great bit of quick thinking and great ball from Jonny and Harry has timed it really well to stay level and be onside to put it in.”