Swindon boss John Sheridan forced into more defensive changes for Oxford derby

Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers – Sky Bet League One – The County Ground
Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers – Sky Bet League One – The County Ground (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:39pm, Mon 08 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Swindon boss John Sheridan will have to reshuffle his defence yet again for the A420 derby clash with Oxford.

Jonathan Grounds formed a defensive trio with Tom Broadbent and Dion Conroy against Accrington but was forced off by a thigh injury and is unavailable to face the U’s.

With Conor Masterson and Mathieu Baudry on the long-term injured list, Akin Odimayo is likely to move across from right back with Paul Caddis or Rob Hunt coming in at full-back.

Left-back Dominic Thompson and midfielder Matt Palmer were rested against Accrington and will come back into contention, with forwards Tyler Smith and Joel Grant getting closer to a return. Midfielder Anthony Grant is a doubt with concussion.

Oxford remain without five first-team players for the match.

Elliot Lee could return at the weekend after suffering a knee injury in last week’s 0-0 draw with Peterborough but Tuesday’s match will come too soon.

Sam Long’s hamstring injury is not as bad as feared but the right-back will not return before the end of the month, with a similar timetable for Sam Winnall who is dealing with an ankle problem.

James Henry also remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

Preview

PA