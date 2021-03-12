Swindon ease goalkeeping crisis with signing of Lee Camp until end of the season
Swindon have eased their goalkeeping crisis with the signing of Lee Camp on a short-term deal until the end of the season.
John Sheridan’s men have had to rely on the emergency loans of Joe Wollacott and Connal Trueman over the last month after Mark Travers was recalled from his loan spell by Bournemouth in February.
Prior to Camp’s arrival, teenager Archie Matthews was the only goalkeeper permanently at the club and he has only made one appearance in his career, earlier this season against Northampton after Wollacott was injured in the warm-up.
The 36-year-old Camp would be the seventh goalkeeper used by the Robins this season if he plays, following in the footsteps of loanees Matej Kovar, Travers, Wollacott and Trueman as well as Joe Fryer and Matthews.
Camp brings a wealth of experience to the County Ground and played 40 games for Birmingham last season.
He told Swindon’s website: “Hopefully I can make an impact at the club and play a part of us staying in the division.
“The challenge, the position the club is in, hopefully this works both ways; it gives me an opportunity to get back in the game and also helps the team out at the same time.”