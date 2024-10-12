12 October 2024

Swindon secure maiden away win at Cheltenham

By NewsChain Sport
12 October 2024

Swindon survived a late scare to win 3-2 at Cheltenham and claim their first away success of the season.

Mark Kennedy’s side were two up at the break after goals from George Cox and Will Wright.

Joel McGregor added a third just after half-time, piling the misery on ex-Swindon boss Michael Flynn, before goals from George Miller and Ethon Archer set up a tense finish.

Cox met Tunmise Sobowale’s cross from the right to open the scoring after half an hour, finding the top-right corner.

Cox’s free-kick was then tucked home by Wright to make it 2-0 four minutes later.

Flynn made a triple change at half-time but Swindon extended their lead inside two minutes.

Danny Butterworth weaved his way into the box before finding Cox and after a scramble in the six-yard box, McGregor fired home.

Lewis Shipley saw a header hit the post for Cheltenham in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Miller turned in Archer’s cross a minute later and Archer reached Lewis Payne’s cross to make it 3-2 in the 78th minute but Swindon had done enough for their first win at Cheltenham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Saudi wealth fund buys 40% stake in prestigious West End store Selfridges

financial news

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cleared of sex offences by German court’

news

Boki the brown bear set for brain surgery this week in UK medical first

news