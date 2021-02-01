Swindon sign Northampton midfielder Christopher Missilou
23:03pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Swindon have signed midfielder Christopher Missilou from Northampton on a permanent basis.
The Congolese international made 84 appearances for Oldham after joining from Auxerre in July 2018.
Missilou moved to Northampton last summer and played 20 times for the Cobblers.
A Swindon statement read: “We would like to welcome Christopher to the County Ground and look forward to his contribution for the remainder of the season.”
The deal is subject to English Football League and Football Association clearance.