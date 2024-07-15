Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri retires from international football
Xherdan Shaqiri has announced his retirement from international football.
Former Bayern Munich, Stoke and Liverpool winger Shaqiri, 32, played 125 matches for Switzerland, with his last appearance coming in the quarter-final defeat to England at Euro 2024.
Shaqiri scored 32 international goals and is the only Swiss player to have appeared at seven major tournaments, from the 2010 World Cup through to this summer’s European Championship in Germany.
“Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It’s time to say goodbye to the national team,” Shaqiri wrote on Instagram.
“Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you.”
Shaqiri, who won the Premier League title while at Liverpool and the Bundesliga three times with Bayern, has been playing for Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire since 2022.
