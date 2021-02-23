Table-topping Torquay hold on with 10 men to beat Solihull Moors

Torquay remain top (PA)
By NewsChain Sport
21:11pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Torquay remain at the head of the National League after 2-1 win over Solihull Moors

Asa Hall opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting a penalty that was awarded when Kyle Howkins was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

Billy Waters extended Torquay’s lead in the 63rd minute, collecting a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans ball and shooting for the bottom-right corner.

Torquay had goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald sent off in stoppage time and Alex Gudger then struck for Solihull in the closing moments of the game, clawing a goal back for the hosts in the ninth minute of injury time.

