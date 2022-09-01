01 September 2022

Tahith Chong joins Birmingham on permanent deal from Manchester United

By NewsChain Sport
Tahith Chong has returned to Birmingham on a permanent deal.

Chong spent last season on loan at Birmingham from Manchester United, making 20 appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has now signed a four-year deal at the Sky Bet Championship club.

Chong told BluesTV: “I am excited to be back. Especially after last season, I have always felt Birmingham City had been my second home.

“It’s nice because I came in, I know everyone already. Seeing familiar faces.

“Everyone at the club, the staff, the players and the fans – everyone made me feel so welcome, a family club.

“I feel ready to go. I am very excited to get going. It’s great to be back.”

Chong moved from his native Netherlands in the summer of 2016 to join United.

He made 16 first-team appearances for United and had loan spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

