26 February 2022

Tahvon Campbell nets winner as Rochdale beat promotion-chasing Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
Tahvon Campbell scored the only goal as Rochdale beat automatic promotion hopefuls Northampton 1-0 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rochdale created the best chance of the first half when Matt Done crossed for the incoming Jimmy Keohane and he fired goalwards only for Liam Roberts to pull off a good save.

The Cobblers hit back when Jon Guthrie launched into an impressive run forward, powering through Dale’s midfield from his central defensive position and shooting narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Northampton threatened again when Mitch Pinnock fed Ali Koiki on the left and his firm centre was cut out by Dale keeper Jay Lynch.

But Dale broke the deadlock after 53 minutes, Max Clark turning Alex Newby’s cross into the six-yard area where Campbell pounced to score from close range.

The Cobblers struggled to create any openings, Guthrie’s 30-yard drive after 85 minutes underlining their inability to get in behind the home side’s backline.

Dale might have had a second but Liam Kelly, unmarked at the back post, smashed a shot over the crossbar when he might have expected to at least test Roberts.

