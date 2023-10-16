Talking points as Scotland head to France for friendly

Scotland take on France in a friendly in Lille knowing they are going to Germany next summer.

Steve Clarke’s men qualified for their second successive Euros on Sunday night when Norway were defeated by Spain in Oslo.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points around the match in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Approach to a friendly match

Given that Scotland have qualified for Germany next summer, Clarke will reshuffle his pack. However, after five straight wins in the qualifiers, the Scots have lost their last two matches, 2-0 to Spain in Seville and 3-1 to England at Hampden in the 150th anniversary heritage match. Scotland have dropped behind Spain on goal difference but finishing top is still an ambition and he will not want to go into next month’s double-header against Georgia and Norway on the back of three defeats.

The goalkeeper situation

Norwich City’s Angus Gunn has established himself as number one following the injury to Craig Gordon. The other two keepers in the squad, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Zander Clark of Hearts, have yet to make an appearance. This is a good opportunity to ensure one or both get some game time before going to Germany next summer. Will Clarke take it?

Full-back fall-out

Captain Andy Robertson picked up a shoulder injury against Spain and has gone back to Liverpool to get it assessed. Celtic’s Greg Taylor is a reliable replacement but when Robertson went off in Seville, Clarke moved right-back Aaron Hickey across to the other side of the pitch – where he was equally impressive notwithstanding his slip for Spain’s second goal – and brought on Nathan Patterson at right-back. Hickey has been withdrawn and 19-year-old Max Johnston has been called up for the first time. Taylor will take over from Robertson but Johnston may get some game time.

Midfield is Scotland’s strongest area

Callum McGregor, John McGinn, and Scott McTominay have cemented their places in midfield. However, Clarke has several options should he wish to give any of them a rest against France. Stuart Armstrong and Kenny McLean are experienced campaigners, while Billy Gilmour is the next generation along with Lewis Ferguson, who has impressed at Bologna. All four will be chomping at the bit to catch Clarke’s eye before the squad is picked for Germany.

Main striker

Clarke has tended to alternate between Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes for the main striker’s role. The latter got the nod against Spain in Seville and ran himself into the ground without getting any joy in terms of chances before being replaced by Adams, who missed a good opportunity to score. However, the Southampton player could get his chance from the start against Lille.