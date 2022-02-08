Tam Courts challenges Dundee United to rediscover their early-season form

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts has challenged his team to rediscover their early-season form when they take on Motherwell on Wednesday.

United have improved since the turn of the year with two wins followed by a last-gasp defeat against Celtic and then goalless draws at struggling Tayside rivals Dundee and St Johnstone.

Courts admitted those derby displays struck a chord defensively but he is seeking improvements in the final third with fourth spot in their sights when Well visit Tannadice.

“The draw at the weekend put us back into the top six but the challenge for us now is getting back to consistent, winning ways which we were renowned for at the beginning of the season,” Courts said.

“We went through a blip during December but we have built up a platform again with wins over Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“Were there things we could have done better in the last few games? Absolutely, there is a lot for us to improve upon.

“The Motherwell game gives us a better opportunity to perform in front of our own fans, something we haven’t been able to do for a while.

“We’ve gone back to being dominant in our own box and that’s without the likes of Charlie Mulgrew involved.

“We are striving to add more attacking potency to our play and trying to get a breakthrough having been through a goal drought of late.

“The aim is to return to being the team people remembered us for in the earlier stages of the season. If we can do that then we’ll be fine.”