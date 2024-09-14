14 September 2024

Tamworth claim second win of the season with victory over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Tamworth turned on the style to beat Maidenhead 3-1 at home in the Vanarama National League.

Chris Wreh met Ben Acquaye’s corner at the far post to give Tamworth the lead in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Wreh returned the favour for Acquaye to smash home a second 10 minutes after the break, and Nathan Tshikuna put the issue beyond doubt in the final quarter.

Maidenhead, who had hit the crossbar early on through Sam Barrett’s audacious 35-yard effort, managed a consolation through Tobi Sho-Silva in the dying seconds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump rules out further debates against Kamala Harris

news

Mother who flew to Ibiza while son, 12, in court, ordered to pay compensation

news

Harris makes forceful case against Trump on abortion, economy and democracy

news