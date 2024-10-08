08 October 2024

Tamworth return to winning ways with victory over Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2024

Tamworth returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Gateshead in the Vanarama National League.

They took the lead 24 minutes in when Daniel Creaney picked out Nathan Tshikuna, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Jovan Malcolm had a shot whistle past a post for the Heed in the second half, but Creaney’s header doubled the lead for Tamworth in the 72nd minute.

Gateshead pulled one back in stoppage time through Callum Whelan, yet they were unable to stage a late comeback as they were handed their third loss of the season.

