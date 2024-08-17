Tarryn Allarakhia earns Rochdale a point against Dagenham
Tarryn Allarakhia scored his first goal for Rochdale to salvage a point against Dagenham and Redbridge at Crown Oil Arena.
Daggers opened the scoring from a swift counter-attack, with Ryan Hill picking out Dion Pereira who buried his effort from the edge of the area after 52 minutes.
Rochdale looked more threatening in the second half but they were denied by some quality defensive work by Sam Ling and Tom Eastman.
The equaliser came when Tobi Adebayo-Rowling picked out Connor McBride and his cross was met by winger Allarakhia.
