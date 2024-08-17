17 August 2024

Tarryn Allarakhia earns Rochdale a point against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Tarryn Allarakhia scored his first goal for Rochdale to salvage a point against Dagenham and Redbridge at Crown Oil Arena.

Daggers opened the scoring from a swift counter-attack, with Ryan Hill picking out Dion Pereira who buried his effort from the edge of the area after 52 minutes.

Rochdale looked more threatening in the second half but they were denied by some quality defensive work by Sam Ling and Tom Eastman.

The equaliser came when Tobi Adebayo-Rowling picked out Connor McBride and his cross was met by winger Allarakhia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nigel Farage revealed as highest-earning MP, receiving £98,000 a month from GB News

news

85mph winds as hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

world news

Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner

news