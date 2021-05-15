Tate Campbell’s second-half header rescues Bromley point at Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
17:23pm, Sat 15 May 2021
Substitute Tate Campbell’s second-half header secured Bromley a point from a 2-2 National League draw with Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The Ravens took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Mark Ellis headed into his own net.

The home side subsequently turned things around, with Kyle Wootton equalising with a 53rd-minute finish and Ruben Rodrigues slotting in nine minutes later.

Both Jim O’Brien and Rodrigues then saw efforts hit the Bromley woodwork, before Campbell’s diving header brought things back level with 15 minutes to go.

The result sees Bromley remain eighth in the table, a point behind Notts County, who drop a place to sixth.

