10 August 2024

Taylor Allen fires Walsall to win over Morecambe

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Taylor Allen’s fine strike gave Walsall a deserved 1-0 opening-day win over Derek Adams’ new-look Morecambe in League Two.

The winner arrived in the 20th minute as centre-back Allen produced a striker’s finish, chesting down a loose ball and lashing home a fierce finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Morecambe, with seven new faces in their line-up after a mass summer exodus and subsequent spree of 17 signings after a transfer embargo was lifted, failed to register a shot on target.

Allen’s strike was the only real incident of note in a quiet first half, other than Walsall assistant Gary Waddock being sent off on the stroke of half-time for comments made to an official.

Wing-back Connor Barrett almost doubled Walsall’s lead on the hour, surging through the Morecambe defence before curling a shot that Shrimps keeper Stuart Moore tipped wide.

Moore avoided embarrassment when he palmed Allen’s in-swinging corner on to the bar while Morecambe rarely threatened a leveller, with Jordan Slew firing well over with their only effort of note.

