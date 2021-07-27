Ted Bishop leaves Ipswich for Lincoln
13:44pm, Tue 27 Jul 2021
Lincoln have announced the signing of Ted Bishop from Ipswich.
The 25-year-old moves to the Imps for an undisclosed fee having been with the Tractor Boys since he was eight.
Bishop told the club’s website: “You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that.
“I’ve had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make LNER Stadium a rocking venue.
“I’m a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on – hopefully I’ll excite the fans.”