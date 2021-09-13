Teddy Bishop a doubt as Lincoln take on Rotherham

Teddy Bishop could miss the game against Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:50pm, Mon 13 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Teddy Bishop could miss Lincoln’s clash with Rotherham at the LNER Stadium on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was substituted early in the second half with an ankle injury during Saturday’s 5-1 win at Cambridge and is rated 50-50.

Chris Maguire could be in line for his first start since coming back from injury after playing the final quarter-hour off the bench at the weekend.

Max Sanders is available once again for Michael Appleton.

Shane Ferguson is a doubt for the visitors.

The 30-year-old left-sided player is suffering from an ankle injury and could miss another 10 days of action.

Richard Wood was forced off in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Fleetwood and will also have to be assessed, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green on standby to deputise in defence.

Joe Mattock could be involved, having been rested against Fleetwood after playing 90 minutes in midweek.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA