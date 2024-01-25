25 January 2024

Teddy Jenks joins Ross County on loan from Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2024

Teddy Jenks has signed on loan for Ross County from Forest Green until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton before joining Aberdeen on loan in the 21/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.

Jenks, who has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, had a loan spell with Crawley in the 22/23 season before before he joined Forest Green last summer.

County confirmed the signing on their official Twitter account and said: “Welcome to the club, Teddy!”

