Teddy Jenks joins Ross County on loan from Forest Green
Teddy Jenks has signed on loan for Ross County from Forest Green until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton before joining Aberdeen on loan in the 21/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.
Jenks, who has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, had a loan spell with Crawley in the 22/23 season before before he joined Forest Green last summer.
County confirmed the signing on their official Twitter account and said: “Welcome to the club, Teddy!”
