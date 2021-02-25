Teenage goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu extends Stoke deal
10:37am, Thu 25 Feb 2021
Boss Michael O’Neill believes Stoke’s teenage goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu “is showing great potential” and deserves his new deal.
The 19-year-old, who has also gained international recognition with Cameroon, has been in fine form for the Potters’ Under-23 side and provided cover on the bench for the first team on 16 occasions.
Noukeu has signed a new long-term contract on improved terms, and O’Neill said: “We are really pleased with the progress Blondy is making and he’s fully deserving of a new contract.
“He’s not the finished article by any means but he is showing great potential.”
Stoke signed Noukeu from Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron in the summer of 2019.