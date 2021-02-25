Teenage goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu extends Stoke deal

Blondy Nna Noukeu warms up for Stoke
Blondy Nna Noukeu warms up for Stoke (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:37am, Thu 25 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Boss Michael O’Neill believes Stoke’s teenage goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu “is showing great potential” and deserves his new deal.

The 19-year-old, who has also gained international recognition with Cameroon, has been in fine form for the Potters’ Under-23 side and provided cover on the bench for the first team on 16 occasions.

Noukeu has signed a new long-term contract on improved terms, and O’Neill said: “We are really pleased with the progress Blondy is making and he’s fully deserving of a new contract.

“He’s not the finished article by any means but he is showing great potential.”

Stoke signed Noukeu from Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron in the summer of 2019.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stoke

PA