Tempting Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester no easy task – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes it would be far from easy to lure Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester.

Palace host the third-placed Foxes on Monday and Hodgson has been impressed by the job Rodgers, who has been linked with Tottenham, has done at the King Power Stadium.

“Brendan is doing extremely well at Leicester,” Hodgson said.

“I think he must be very happy to have been given that job and assembled the group of players that he has and to be enjoying so much success with them.

“I think, if other clubs want to tempt him away, it will not be easy and as simple as suggesting that historically we happen to be a bit of a bigger club than the one you are at.

“It will be a question of having to persuade him that the future will be much better for him if he moves and that will not necessarily be an easy thing to do as what he is doing at Leicester, the players he has at Leicester, the support he has at Leicester, the way the future looks for Leicester, all of these things are very positive aspects.”

Palace have won just one of their last six matches, against struggling West Brom, but still boast an 11-point cushion over the Premier League relegation zone.

In contrast, Leicester, with five wins from their last seven matches, are well placed to qualify for the Champions League and Hodgson believes Rodgers is appreciated at the club.

“It must be nice for him to know that there are people appreciating his work so much,” he said.