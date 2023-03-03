03 March 2023

Ten-man Arbroath hold Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2023

Ten-man Arbroath held off Hamilton as their crunch battle at the bottom of the Scottish Championship ended 0-0.

The visitors had to play with a numerical disadvantage for 73 minutes after Ricky Little was sent off for denying Jean-Pierre Tiehi a goalscoring opportunity.

Manager Dick Campbell was also sent off after the break, but goalkeeper Derek Gaston made a number of impressive saves to earn his side a point.

He saved from Connor Smith just before the break and then kept out Reghan Tumilty’s effort in the second half as bottom-club Arbroath stayed a point below their ninth-placed opponents.

