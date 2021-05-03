Ten-man Barnet see off Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
18:59pm, Mon 03 May 2021
Lowly Barnet claimed a 2-0 win over Weymouth despite playing the final half-hour with a man less.

Former Bradford defender Ben Richards-Everton fired them into the lead in the 34th minute with his first goal for the club.

Ephron Mason-Clark’s free-kick found Ben Nugent who turned it back across goal for Richards-Everton to tap home.

The Bees were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Anthony Wordsworth was shown a straight red card for a two-footed challenge.

But they withstood Weymouth’s pressure before sealing the points when Tomi Adeloye raced through and slotted home with 10 minutes left.

