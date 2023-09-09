09 September 2023

Ten-man Halifax battle back to earn a point against Southend

By NewsChain Sport
09 September 2023

Ten-man Halifax fought back to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Southend at the Shay.

The hosts fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Jack Bridge passed to Wesley Fonguck, who struck into the corner of the net.

And Chris Millington’s side were reduced to 10 men moments later, with Luke Summerfield receiving his marching orders in the 56th minute.

But the Shaymen went on to equalise with 16 minutes of normal time remaining as Adam Senior connected with a low ball across the box to finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man Utd star Antony appears on Brazilian TV to deny assault allegations by former girlfriend

world news

Watch Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary get hit with cream pies by eco activists

world news

Two more women make allegations of violence against Manchester United star Antony

news