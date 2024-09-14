Ten-man Kilmarnock fight back for St Mirren point from fiery Premiership clash

Ten-man Kilmarnock fought back from an interval deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with St Mirren in a fiery William Hill Premiership encounter in Paisley.

Saints striker Toyosi Olusanya headed the home side into the lead in the seventh minute before Killie attacker Marley Watkins levelled four minutes later in a game that threatened at times to boil over.

Buddies skipper Mark O’Hara restored the home side’s lead with a penalty in the 40th minute before visiting defender Joe Wright was sent off for violent conduct – just before the break – after clashing with Shaun Rooney, his second and Killie’s fourth red of the season.

The Rugby Park side refused to accept their fate and levelled in the 70th minute with an own goal by Jonah Ayunga and fellow Saints substitute James Scott had the ball in the net in the closing stages only to see it chalked off, completing an eventful afternoon.

Derek McInnes can take encouragement from his side’s desire and determination if not their discipline.

A healthy travelling support saw Killie win a corner and then watched Danny Armstrong curl a shot just over the crossbar in the first couple of minutes.

However, it was the home side who took the lead against the run of play when defender Jaden Brown took possession wide on the left and threw a cross into the Killie box for Olusanya to head past goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, whose positioning appeared suspect.

Killie’s equaliser came after St Mirren stopper Ellery Balcombe tipped a long-distance drive from left-back Corrie Ndaba over the crossbar.

From Liam Polworth’s corner, Armstrong’s shot from the edge of the box was helped on by Watkins into the net, the goal surviving a VAR check for offside.

In the 18th minute, St Mirren striker Mikael Mandron – who was booked earlier for a foul on Wright – luckily escaped further punishment from referee Matthew MacDermid for a hefty challenge on Stuart Findlay, but was immediately replaced by Ayunga as boss Stephen Robinson took no chances.

Amid blustery conditions, the game became increasingly tetchy with MacDermid having to work hard to keep control of tussles all over the pitch and especially in the penalty areas.

Armstrong’s corner from the right in the 33rd minute was clawed away from under the crossbar by Balcombe and then MacDermid checked his pitchside monitor at the behest of VAR for a penalty, after a Rooney shot had hit the hand of Wright in the box moments earlier.

The busy official pointed to the spot and O’Hara sent his namesake the wrong way for St Mirren’s second.

There was more drama in added time when, after another pitchside monitor check when Rooney went down in the Kilmarnock box, MacDermid sent Wright packing.

The Ayrshire side remained in the game after the restart and carried a threat which bore fruit when Matty Kennedy’s corner from the left came off Ayunga and flew into the net to draw the sides level again.

The home side came back, albeit unconvincingly and from an O’Hara corner, Alex Gogic’s header skimmed the back post before going behind.

There was much more drama to come. As the game entered three added minutes, Scott had the ball in the net following a corner but after MacDermid checked his pitchside monitor yet again, he ruled the goal off for a foul – a raised boot – and Killie breathed again.