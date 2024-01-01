Ten-man Stoke hold Ipswich to goalless draw

Ten-man Stoke held promotion-chasing Ipswich to a goalless draw on New Year’s Day.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson was sent off in the second half for two bookable offences as the resilient hosts’ held on for a well-deserved point.

Southampton missed a glorious chance to slash Ipswich’s lead in second to just a point after they were held to a frustrating draw at Norwich.

Steven Schumacher, who took over the Potters last month, masterminded Plymouth’s Sky Bet League One-winning campaign last term as the Tractor Boys finished second.

The former Everton youngster frustrated Kieran McKenna once again as Ipswich’s winless run stretched to five – their longest in the league since April 2022.

For Stoke, they have now gone six games without defeat, but have only won one game in two months.

The Potteries fans were hopeful 2024 would spark a new dawn of results.

As much as they saw Town dominate the ball, it was the hosts who had the better chances in the contest.

They will be buoyed by the fighting spirit and resilience shown after going down to 10 men.

The hosts were the first to show their intent as Lewis Baker forced Vaclav Hladky into an early save.

Daniel Johnson received his first yellow card for a seventh-minute foul on Kayden Jackson.

Schumacher’s Stoke came close to an opener when Moroccan Ryan Mmaee’s volley was well kept out by Hladky.

Ipswich found their way into the contest as Conor Chaplin was denied by Jack Bonham.

Referee James Bell was replaced by the fourth official on the half-hour mark due to injury.

The hosts continued to threaten as half-time approached, with Baker again frustrated by Hladky after he cut onto his left foot before the Ipswich goalkeeper denied the midfielder in stoppage time.

McKenna’s visitors were quick out of the blocks after the break.

Bonham was strong at his near post to keep out Wes Burns’ strike, while at the other end, Dutchman Wouter Burger had a goal chalked off for offside on the hour mark.

But it was backs to the walls for the Potters after Thompson was sent off for a second yellow card when he felled Chaplin.

Burns then nodded over the bar at the back post from Sam Morsy’s cross as Ipswich pushed for a winner.

Ipswich huffed and puffed, but Stoke held firm for a valiant point.