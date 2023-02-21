Jim Kellermann earned Woking victory (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ten-man Woking consolidate third spot with Bromley win

By NewsChain Sport
Ten-man Woking consolidated third place in the National League with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Bromley.

Dennis Bergkamp’s son Mitch fired the visitors in front on his first start for the club after 27 minutes.

But Woking turned the game around before half-time as Scott Cuthbert equalised with a header from a corner and Padraig Amond crossed for Jim Kellermann to head in a second in stoppage time.

Rhys Browne sent a shot into the side-netting shortly before he was shown a red card for a challenge on Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on the hour.

Kyran Lofthouse came close to adding a third for the Cards with a dipping 30-yard volley as the home side held on with relative ease.

