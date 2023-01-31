Ten-man Yeovil defy Wealdstone in goalless draw
Ten-man Yeovil held on for a 0-0 draw against Wealdstone in the National League.
The Glovers had to play much of the second half with a numerical disadvantage after Owen Bevan saw red for a rash challenge in the 54th minute.
Wealdstone piled the pressure on in search of the three points that would have strengthened their play-off hopes.
Alex Dyer forced Grant Smith into a strong save and then Smith did even better to tip Charlie Barker’s late shot on to the post.
