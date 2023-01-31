Yeovil held on for a point against Wealdstone (Simon Galloway/PA)
31 January 2023

Ten-man Yeovil defy Wealdstone in goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2023

Ten-man Yeovil held on for a 0-0 draw against Wealdstone in the National League.

The Glovers had to play much of the second half with a numerical disadvantage after Owen Bevan saw red for a rash challenge in the 54th minute.

Wealdstone piled the pressure on in search of the three points that would have strengthened their play-off hopes.

Alex Dyer forced Grant Smith into a strong save and then Smith did even better to tip Charlie Barker’s late shot on to the post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate joins market traders to discuss early years development campaign

world news

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news