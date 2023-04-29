29 April 2023

Ten-minute raid guides Gateshead to comfortable win against Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Three first-half goals in the space of 10 minutes powered Gateshead to a 4-0 Vanarama National League win over Maidenhead.

Ethan Pye headed in the first from a corner on the half-hour mark before Aaron Martin’s shot was deflected in by Zico Asare.

And the visitors were still trying to regroup when Martin flicked on a long ball for Adam Campbell to score the third five minutes before the break.

It might have got worse but Owen Bailey’s volley was cleared off the line moments later.

Instead the finishing touch came two minutes from time when Dan Ward exchanged passes with Will Harris before slotting home.

