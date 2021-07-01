Tendayi Darikwa signs new Wigan deal
Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a two-year contract with the Sky Bet League One club.
The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Latics from Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal in January.
The right-sided player became a key part of the Latics side that avoided relegation last season, making 26 league appearances in the process.
“I’m delighted to be back here at the football club,” Darikwa told Wigan’s website. “I really enjoyed my time during the second half of last season.
“We’ve been speaking for a few weeks now and I can’t wait to get going again. I want to take this football club back to where it should be.”
Darikwa has made more than 200 league appearances in his career, which has also included spells with Chesterfield and Burnley.
Wigan manager Leam Richardson said: “I think he’s an excellent signing. I’ve obviously worked with Tendayi over a few periods, and he brings a real calmness to the team.
“There are two characters to a footballer. There is one on the pitch and one in the changing rooms and, in my opinion, Tendayi is excellent in both.”