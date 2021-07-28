Tennai Watson makes MK Dons move
MK Dons have signed former Reading defender Tennai Watson on a free transfer.
The 24-year-old is the Dons’ eighth signing of the transfer window and has been training with them during pre-season.
Watson started his career at the Royals and has had loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Coventry.
He told iFollow MK Dons: “I’m buzzing to be here, I’ve been training here for a while and I’ve loved it so when I heard there was a chance to get a deal, I was eager to get it done.
“Coming in to a new club can be daunting but I’ve never felt that – you can tell the boys are so together. I’ve really loved it and it’s given me a chance to express myself as a player.
“I felt like this style fits me as there is a licence for me to get forward, which I love to do. You can’t neglect defending though – I’m not scared of a tackle!
“I’m buzzing to get going. The momentum we’ve built over the past few weeks, it all seems to be coming together.”