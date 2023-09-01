Tense day for Liverpool as transfer deadline day clock is ticking

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing England international Kalvin Phillips, whose first season at Manchester City was hampered by injury. Phillips, however, has expressed a desire to stay at City. Despite this, increased competition for places could see Phillips open to a move. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also reportedly closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds have already signed four players this summer and with the departure of several midfielders, there is room for further additions before the transfer deadline.

Saudi Pro League clubs are persistently targeting Premier League talent in high-value deals. Liverpool are commonly affected, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino moving to Saudi Arabia. Fabinho’s team, Al-Ittihad, aim to sign Mohamed Salah. Al-Nassr recently signed Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich, and rumours suggest Georginio Wijnaldum could join Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard. Gerrard has already acquired Henderson and according to Fabrizio Romano, may introduce Wijnaldum as well. Wijnaldum left Liverpool in 2021 after helping them win the Premier League and Champions League.

West Bromwich Albion are at home, preparing for a match against Huddersfield Town, currently struggling in 23rd position. Despite concerns about their defence, West Brom have shown improved form, climbing to 7th in the Championship. Huddersfield's goal-scoring woes could provide an opportunity for West Brom to clinch a clean sheet. Manager Carlos Corberan may also use this match as an opportunity to experiment with new attacking strategies, while respectfully acknowledging the opposition. A lineup prediction for West Brom's 11 starting players is also included.

Aston Villa's Keinan Davis is poised to join Udinese, a move that thwarts several EFL Championship clubs' interests. The 25-year-old, who has been linked with Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, and Hull City, is currently undergoing a medical in Italy ahead of the move. Accepting a transfer fee similar to Hull City's offer, Villa are parting ways with Davis, who has scored six goals in 86 appearances since his academy days. Davis, a former England U20 international, now heads to Italy following two successful loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Watford where he netted 12 goals.

Celtic are set to learn their Champions League group stage opponents, while Rangers have been relegated to the Europa League following a 5-1 loss to PSV. Both clubs are now preparing for the season's first Old Firm derby. The summer transfer window's final 48 hours see both clubs scrambling to close deals. Celtic are poised to confirm a loan deal for Benfica starlet Paulo Bernardo, following their recent addition of Luis Palma. Meanwhile, a potential deal is in the works for Scotland international Ross Stewart, previously linked with Rangers, who is reported to be open to joining Southampton.

Newcastle United's midfielder Jeff Hendrick is sought after by Championship clubs as the summer transfer deadline looms. The Irish player, who spent part of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and Reading, last played for Newcastle in December 2021. Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion, and Aberdeen have all shown interest. The 31-year old, who transferred to St James' Park from Burnley in 2020, has made 27 appearances for Newcastle scoring three goals. His contract is due to expire at season's end.

Newcastle United's midfielder, Lucas De Bolle, is poised for a surprising transfer to Dutch champions, Feyenoord. Currently in negotiations, De Bolle is expected to join Feyenoord's under-21s for a season-long loan, ahead of his contract expiration next summer. The 20-year-old has previously been loaned to Hamilton Academical, making 26 appearances. De Bolle's move will reinforce connections between the two clubs, with Newcastle having recently loaned Gambian winger, Yankuba Mintehn, to Feyenoord. Newcastle may contend with last season's Eredivisie winners in the Champions League group stage.

Birmingham City are hoping to secure their fourth win in five EFL Championship matches against Millwall at St Andrew’s on Saturday. Although they suffered a 3-1 loss to Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup, the team's focus remains on league victories. Jay Stansfield, a new loan signing, scored an impressive half-volley in the final minute in their last Championship match against Plymouth Argyle. Despite Millwall's strong start to the season, Birmingham City are determined to win this challenging match.

Aston Villa and Wolves are preparing for Premier League action following a break from the Carabao Cup. Both clubs are also focusing on transfers ahead of the deadline. Villa are reportedly interested in Barcelona's versatile forward, Abde Ezzalzouli, who is available for around £17million. Meanwhile, Wolves are believed to be targeting Fulham star Harrison Reed, as possible replacement for Matheus Nunes. The clubs are in talks with Fulham, who are in no rush to sell given the limited time to find a replacement.

In a 'Rivalries World Cup' poll held by The Football History Boys, the Tyne Wear derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland has been crowned the world's best footballing rivalry. It narrowly beat the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers, securing 53.3% of the vote from nearly 10,000 fans. However, many Newcastle United fans expressed surprise at the result, with some admitting that they think the Glasgow clash is the bigger of the two rivalries. The poll took place just before Celtic and Rangers' first match of the season at Ibrox.