Terence Kongolo not quite ready to feature for Fulham against Foxes

By NewsChain Sport
15:22pm, Tue 02 Feb 2021
Scott Parker has no new injury concerns as his Fulham side look for their first victory of the Premier League season since their 2-1 win at Leicester in November.

Terence Kongolo returned to training on Monday but is still having modified sessions.

Captain Tom Cairney has made some improvement with an ongoing knee problem, but Parker said the club are taking it week by week and have not said when the midfielder could feature again.

Leicester’s bad luck with injuries is showing little signs of improving, with Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana added to the list.

Both were forced off with hamstring issues during the home defeat by Leeds on Sunday and are doubts as the Foxes prepare to travel to London.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recover from hernia surgery and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) is around 10 days away from a return.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Lookman, Rodak, Ream, Hector, Tete, Cavaleiro, Onomah, Lemina.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Evans, Thomas, Soyuncu, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Iheanacho.

