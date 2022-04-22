Terriers maintain promotion hopes by relegating Barnsley

Barnsley’s three-season stint in the Championship came to an end thanks to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers assured themselves of a place in the top six at least, with Barnsley sent tumbling down to League One on the back of just one win in their last 10 games.

Huddersfield – who have now won four of their last five – moved to within just a point of second-placed Bournemouth in the charge for automatic promotion, although the Cherries do have three games extra to play.

Barnsley dramatically stayed up on the final day at the same venue almost exactly nine years ago but it was a different story on Friday night as they succumbed meekly.

There were worrying signs for Barnsley after just three minutes when Duane Holmes fired a deflected strike inches over the top.

However, from the resultant corner-kick, the visitors’ early fears were confirmed when the hosts stormed ahead.

The goal was only confirmed after a lengthy debate between the officials, with Jordan Rhodes having headed home from close range after Danel Sinani’s corner flicked off Barnsley defender Mads Andersen.

Poya Asbaghi’s men managed to weather the early Huddersfield storm, and they threatened a leveller in the 25th minute.

Domingos Quina carved out some space on the edge of the Terriers’ box, only to see his well-hit shot clip defender Jonathan Hogg before drifting narrowly over the crossbar.

Amine Bassi also forced Lee Nicholls into a decent save, but back came the hosts with Harry Toffolo’s strike stinging the palms of Jack Walton.

It appeared Barnsley’s fate was all but sealed when Huddersfield struck again in first-half added time.

Toffolo tucked home from close range this time as he raced in to meet Sinani’s pinpoint cross.

Huddersfield appeared content to boss possession in the early stages of the second period.

Lewis O’Brien probably should have done better with a 53rd minute opportunity, but aside from that, the hosts were comfortable.

The game had become rather scrappy as the hour mark passed, and though Barnsley did gain some momentum, both Romal Palmer and skipper Cauley Woodrow were wasteful with half-chances.

That was pretty much it from the visitors and they must go again back in the third tier next term, while Huddersfield fans have plenty more to get excited about in their final two, four or five remaining fixtures.

Barnsley fans did celebrate sub Callum Styles’ crisp finish in the final minute of seven added on, but their game had long since been up.