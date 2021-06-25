Terry Bullivant named director of football at League Two newcomers Sutton
12:32pm, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Sutton have announced the appointment of Terry Bullivant as director of football.
Bullivant will take charge of the south London club’s recruitment process following their first-ever promotion to Sky Bet League Two.
The 64-year old will join up with Sutton boss Matt Gray once again after previously working together at Aldershot.
Bullivant told the club’s website: “I’m really impressed with Sutton and how we’ve become a Football League club.
“I’m looking forward to working with Matt again, helping to establish us in the EFL and to develop all aspects of the football operation at the club to continue the progress.”