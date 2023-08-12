Tete: Ideal £17m Celtic target to replace Jota, plus more transfer news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers aims to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window, particularly in central defence and on the wings. Rodgers is looking for replacements for Carl Starfelt and possibly Stephen Welsh. New signing Maik Nawrocki has already made a positive impression. After the unexpected exit of Jota, Rodgers is considering from options such as Marco Tilio, Yang Hyun-jun, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, and Sead Haksabanovic. 23-year-old Brazilian Tete could fill the position left by Jota. Despite interests from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, Tete may be a viable option for Celtic.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have defeated Manchester United in the USA, but the team remains confident for the upcoming Premier League season. They will play friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao before they face Wolves at Old Trafford. The team may also sign new players before the season starts. Manchester United are close to re-signing Jonny Evans on a one-year deal. However, Everton has refused Erik ten Hag's offer for defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Despite his promise, the sum Everton is demanding may be too high for such a young player.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under Julen Lopetegui, anticipate further progress following an impressive resurgence. Several new signings are predicted to add necessary squad depth for the 2023/24 season. With no confirmations yet, numerous rumours suggest potential additions to the starting lineup ahead of the Premier League's opening weekend.

Everton FC is set to make its first signing of the summer with free agent Ashley Young reportedly close to joining the Toffees. Following the departures of players like Yerry Mina and Tom Davies, fans clamour for strengthening the squad after last season's struggles. With the club focussed on addressing goal scoring concerns, doubts remain about Dominic Calvert-Lewin's reliability after his injuries. Should Everton secure all reported targets, the starting eleven against Fulham on opening day could be a rejuvenated team.

Aston Villa are in talks with Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian’s performance has been underwhelming since making his deal with Villa permanent, with just one goal in 20 matches. Beşiktaş have reportedly made an official bid with a season-long loan and €8m purchase clause. However, the terms, including only covering 40% of Coutinho's wages, are less than ideal. Villa's management will have to decide if the offer is worth considering. In related news, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins is one step away from joining Brentford in a club-record £23m deal.

Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, eye further progress with several new signings anticipated in their squad overhaul. They look ahead to their first European campaign in over a decade. Belgium's Youri Tielemans is already in from Leicester City, while Pau Torres of Villarreal is expected to join for £30 million. Emery seeks a new winger, an additional midfielder, and a fresh right-back as well. The starting lineup for 2023/24 could be significantly altered if the strongest rumours prove accurate.

Newcastle United are gearing up for next season following their unexpected Champions League placement, requiring additional strengthening to their squad. Notable footballers Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, and Sven Botman look set to maintain their spots. Potential new signings include Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, and Leicester City's James Maddison. Despite their strong performances, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson may face competition from expected new recruits. Alexander Isak is likely to be the first choice striker. The aim is to utilise the players' strengths effectively in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

Liverpool are on the brink of completing their first signing of the summer transfer window with Alexis Mac Allister. Jurgen Klopp seeks to revamp his midfield, and the Argentinian could be the first piece of that puzzle if he signs this week. Other signings may be on the horizon, despite talks with Mason Mount faltering and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham being put on hold. Klopp's focus appears to be primarily midfielders. A potential starting XI for Liverpool next season is currently being speculated if these transfer rumours hold true.

Jurgen Klopp's summer focus is to revamp Liverpool's midfield, with multiple offers already made ahead of the transfer window. Even though a top-four Premier League finish is still achievable for Liverpool, securing a Champions League spot with just three matches left seems unlikely, especially as Newcastle and Manchester United have an extra game. Regardless, Liverpool will recruit new players when the transfer window opens. Liverpool fans may anticipate significant changes in the midfield next season. The question remains, will Klopp secure his preferred targets? Based on recent transfer rumours, a possible starting 11 has been mooted for the 2023/24 season.

After a disappointing season so far, Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, sparking speculation about his successor. Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is one likely candidate, despite his recent dismissal from the English side. Gerrard previously managed Rangers, leading them to a Scottish Premiership title and has a win rate significantly higher than at Villa. Other potential successors include QPR boss Michael Beale and ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, with Gerrard currently the fifth favourite. Despite their poor form, Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Championship, nine points behind rivals Celtic.