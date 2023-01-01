That result had been coming – Derek Adams revels in five-star Morecambe victory

Morecambe manager Derek Adams felt his side’s 5-0 victory over Burton was a result that had been coming for some time.

Two goals apiece from loanees Kieran Phillips and Caleb Watts and an eighth of the season from Jensen Weir saw the Shrimps pick up a second successive win to help their push for safety.

Adams said: “It was a fantastic performance and a fully deserved scoreline.

“There have been a lot of games this year here where we missed a lot of chances to win games but we took those chances today and in many ways that was a result that was coming.

“We have had a lot of games this season where we haven’t picked up the points our performances have deserved and we should be in a much healthier position than we are.

“We were sharp in front of goal today though and could have actually scored a lot more but it was a great win and has really lifted the spirits.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria was unhappy with some decisions that he felt went against his team.

He said: “I am not going to try and deflect a 5-0 defeat because we made a lot of mistakes and the goals we conceded were really, really poor but a lot of decisions went against us that I think had an impact on the game.

“We started off brightly and were on the front foot when we should have had a penalty at 0-0 and two of their goals were offside.

“There is some frustration because we are not getting the decisions we deserve.”

Phillips put Morecambe ahead in the 32nd minute with a close-range finish after Cole Stockton’s original shot was blocked.

Burton skipper John Brayford was unlucky to see a dipping volley from the edge of the box hit the top of the crossbar and the Shrimps took full advantage with a second when keeper Ben Garratt’s poor clearance found Weir, who placed the ball into the empty net from 25 yards out.

Half-time substitute Watts added a third goal in the 51st minute and three minutes later Morecambe scored a fourth as Phillips broke free of the Burton defence again and beat Garratt with a neat finish.

Watts scored Morecambe’s fifth with another break from midfield which ended with a neat low finish past the stranded Burton goalkeeper.