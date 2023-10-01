That win goes down to the manager – Craig Dawson hails Gary O’Neil

Craig Dawson praised Wolves boss Gary O’Neil after their shock win over Manchester City.

The defender kept Erling Haaland quiet as Wolves earned a battling 2-1 win at Molineux on Saturday.

Hwang Hee-chan struck a second-half winner after Julian Alvarez had cancelled out Ruben Dias’ early own goal.

O’Neil had come in for early criticism from supporters, especially after Tuesday’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Ipswich, but Dawson insisted the manager deserved all the plaudits from Saturday.

He said: “A lot of credit has to go to the manager for getting us so organised, with the game plan, and getting us fully prepared for the match, which he has done for every single game. That win goes down to the manager.

“It was a massive win and it was great to see this place bouncing.

“It’s clear at times we were man to man and the players stuck to that task brilliantly and stuck to the game plan for the full duration of the game, which is great for the lads.

“It was all about concentration and keeping focused and credit to the manager for preparing us, getting us organised, and today we stuck to the plan and managed to get the victory.”

Defeat ended City’s flawless start to the Premier League season but they remain top, a point ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal – with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to come on Sunday.

“We’re all a bit disappointed now of course. We should have done more I guess,” midfielder Oscar Bobb told the club’s official site.

“We pushed for it and unfortunately didn’t get it. Leipzig (in the Champions League on Wednesday) is next, a big game ahead and then Arsenal. We’re only thinking forward.

“It’s not the greatest feeling, losing. I just want to keep pushing for more.

“It gives us the chance to prove that we’re still the best team, so we’re looking forward to it.”