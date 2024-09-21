That’s what we all want to see us play like – Crewe boss Lee Bell

Lee Bell enjoyed watching his Crewe side turn on the style against Harrogate as they registered their biggest win of the campaign.

The Railwaymen are building up a head of steam after previously grinding out three hard-fought league victories in a row over Bromley, Morecambe and Accrington when goals were at a premium.

But registering their fourth success on the bounce Crewe conjured up an inspired attacking performance, which brought goals from summer recruits Kane Hemmings and Jack Lankester to move them into the top seven.

“I thought we were really good and we put some good moves together which we’ve been working on during the week while competing all over the pitch against a good Harrogate team,” said boss Bell.

“It was a really pleasing afternoon and that’s what we all want to see us play like, although I do like it that we have both sides of the game – so if we are not playing like that we are able to compete and still get results.

“With the players we’ve got I think we’re always going to score goals. I enjoyed watching us play.”

Hemmings drove a fine finish into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from Lankester to get Crewe up and running in the seventh minute.

The veteran striker then went close to hitting an unguarded net from near the halfway line when he tried to make the most of goalkeeper James Belshaw’s headed clearance.

Former Cambridge forward Lankester was involved in many of Crewe’s attacking forays and he doubled the lead just after the half-hour when he took Conor Thomas’ pass, skipped into space inside the box and drove home a classy finish.

While Crewe’s lead was barely under threat, hard-working Hemmings sealed the win when he forced the ball home from close range in the closing minutes after a Shilow Tracey effort was blocked.

Bell added: “Jack was excellent and I really enjoyed watching him play. He showed a lot of confidence, scored a goal and he will only get better.

“Kane’s overall performance sets the tone for everybody. Our formation was really good and credit to the players and staff as they have had a really good week.

“(Goalkeeper) Filip Marschall made a brilliant save with his feet and at 2-1 with minutes left it could have become more nervous for us.”

Marschall’s thwarting of substitute Warren Burrell’s shot on the turn was one of the rare moments of threat Harrogate posed and boss Simon Weaver said fans were right to grumble at the final whistle.

“It was ludicrous the goals we gave away and that was the fear we had of people whipping up the storm after we beat Doncaster last week,” said Weaver.

“People have to remain humble and down to earth and realise we’ve had one win in four. We’ve not achieved anything and we are 20th in the table.

“Quite rightly our fans are upset as they’ve come a long way and to have a no-show like that is disappointing.

“We’re putting a lot of time and effort in behind the scenes and we want better than what we saw today. There was a distinct lack of leadership on the pitch and passion displayed and the fans are right to have a go at the end.”