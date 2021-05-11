The Belles are calling again for Doncaster’s Andy Butler
Andy Butler will go back to managing Doncaster Rovers Belles boss next season, with the Sky Bet League One club expected to announce a new manager in the next 10 days.
Butler, 37, was put in charge of Doncaster’s first team in March following the departure of Darren Moore and Jamie Smith to Sheffield Wednesday.
He said: “It’s been a huge honour to manage Rovers and while results didn’t go the way we wanted, I believe myself and my staff have given it 100 per cent.
“I’m looking forward to using all the experiences I have gained over the past few months and using that as I return to manage the Belles,” he told Rovers’ website.
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin thanked Butler for his efforts, and said: “Andy has dealt with an incredible number of challenges in the past 10 weeks – from an injury list that at one point included seven regular starters, to a Covid-19 case all while managing a playing schedule which was more intense than any previous season.
“He has dealt with every challenge with professionalism and calmness.
“We all know how much this club and this town means to Andy and we are all saddened that his spell in charge didn’t end the way we would have liked but his hard work and commitment to the role and to this club has never been questioned.”