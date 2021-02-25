The best of Munir el Haddadi at FC Barcelona

In January 2019, FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Munir El Haddadi. The Andalusian club paid FC Barcelona 1,050,000 euros to sign the striker. Munir made a total of 56 appearances for FC Barcelona and won the league twice, the Copa del Rey twice, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups. The striker also scored 12 goals for the Barça first team in official competition.